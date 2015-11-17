It Was Close But Correa Wins AL Rookie Honors • Latino Sports

Carlos Correa, the young and humble rookie from the quiet town of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico won the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year Award. The voting was close as Correa received 17 first place votes and Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor received 13.

This was the first time that two Puerto Ricans were listed as #1 and 2 for the honors of Rookie of the year. This is a sign of great things to come for the island that had a serious decline in players in the majors. Puerto Ricans in the majors went from being the majority of the Latino players where today they are one of the least.

Many believed the principal reason for the decline was the inclusion of Puerto Rico in the MLB draft system years ago. However, that not withstanding, the fact that Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor were neck in neck for Rookie honors is a good sign for the future of Puerto Rican baseball.

Correa had a phenomenal year. Correa was called up on June 7th, almost two months after the season had started. But that did not deter him from immediately showing his potential. In his second game of the season, the 21-year-old Correa hit a monstrous shot for the first of his 22 homeruns in just 99 games posting a .512 slugging percentage leading all rookies.

With fewer games than other rookies he was the third with 14 steals. He also became the second youngest player in 100 years of baseball to steal three bases in one game. Correa is also a great defensive shortstop that has made many spectacular grabs that have made it to ESPN’s highlights on numerous occasions.

We congratulate Carlos Correa and we also congratulate Francisco Lindor for their achievements and putting the island nation of Puerto Rico on the baseball map once again.

Next award is the prestigious LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award in February. Let’s see how that one goes?