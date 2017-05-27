Clutch Pitching Wins It For The Pinstripes • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Every game that is played in Major League Baseball is important. While a team’s won/loss record will always be judged, it doesn’t tell the entire story. In the case of baseball, one of the intriguing subplots is about the team’s chemistry. Is or it is not there?

As impressive as their 28-18 record is, the New York Yankees team chemistry is even more impressive. Not just on the field, but also off it. During Saturday’s post game interviews, it was refreshing listening on how mindful manager Joe Girardi and the players are towards each other. For the first time in a few days, the Yankees played a well-rounded game. After suffering a tough 4-1 loss on Friday, the Yankees rebounded on Saturday to defeat the Oakland Athletics by a final score of 3-2.

Leading the way for the Pinstripes was LHP CC Sabathia. In 6.1 innings pitched, Sabathia threw for 96 pitches. After a shaky start, Sabathia settled in as his cutter was effective as he went on to have have a 9-strikeout performance. Aside from the home run, six hits and two earned runs, Sabathia won for the third straight time. Winner of three consecutitive games, Sabathia’s has posted a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched. In addition, he has struck out 19 batters during that three-game span.

To be continued with Dellin Betances performance and Aaron Judge’s field awareness…