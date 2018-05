New York, NY – Whether you’re a fan of The Karate Kid or Cobra Kai, today is your lucky day. The YouTube Red Original series Cobra Kai, an all-new take on the legendary Karate Kid saga, is now available on YouTube Red! The 10 episode series reunites stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who reprise their iconic roles from the legendary Karate Kid film. Viewers can watch the first two episodes free… No Mercy.