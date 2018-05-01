Cobra Kai: Never Before Seen Karate Kid Footage • Latino Sports

Credit: YouTube

New York, NY – With the Tribeca Film Festival over, I’m looking forward to spending some of my days at the ballpark. Before I return to cover both the Amazins’ and Pinstripes, I first have to watch the first of what I hope will be several seasons of the YouTube Red Original Series, Cobra Kai. Earlier today, the folks from YouTube sent me some never before seen footage from the original Karate Kid movie! Check it out…

About Cobra Kai

In the highly-anticipated return of two iconic characters, the arch-rivals from the legendary Karate Kid film series reunite over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Now living in the affluent hills of Encino, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) leads an enviable life with his beautiful family, while running a successful string of car dealerships throughout the valley.

Meanwhile, his high school adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), whose life has taken a rocky turn, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Their lives inevitably become intertwined and the rivalry is reignited, setting forth the next generation of “karate kids” in COBRA KAI, a YouTube Red Original Series. COBRA KAI is produced by Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television.