The Color Run At Citi Field [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Citi Field, the home of New York Mets. Citi Field, the ballpark where I’ve spent my evenings covering the Amazins 2017 MLB season. Citi Field, the place where I completed The Color Run and earned a gorgeous unicorn medal on Saturday morning.

Long before we were born and long after we’re gone, the world we live in will always be filled with negativity, fear and confusion. Even before it was written, it will always be up to us to create the acceptance, happiness and inspiration for us to create a better today, tomorrow and beyond. Majority of us is aware of the changes that’s been occurring.

Regardless of what’s occurring and beyond our control, it’s still within our hands to decide whether or not we’re going to make the most out of our opportunity to create a positive change within our surroundings. Saturday morning at Citi Field was a perfect example of the beauty we can create when we show up and treat others with respect.

The Color Run isn’t about shattering personal records and placing in the top ten. In fact, I wouldn’t consider it to be a race. For me, the Color Run is an 5K and beyond event where everyone in attendance is reminded that it’s okay to have dreams. How one chooses to make it a reality is up to him/her. For me, Saturday’s Color Run was a reminder how my dream is now a reality. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be a writer.

A writer in the sense that no matter where I’m placed, I’m going to make the most out of the situation. For me, writing was never about being the best. It’s always been about the adventure behind it. Not only am I living the dream, my adventure is far from over.

About the Color Run

The Color Run, also known as the Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. Now the largest running series in the world, The Color Run has been experienced by over 6 million runners worldwide in 35+ countries. For more info, go to TheColorRun.com.