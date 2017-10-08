It All Comes Down To Tonight’s Game • Latino Sports

South Bronx, NY – 162 games played throughout the entire season of which the Yankees won 91 comes down to one game tonight. If the Yankees win tonight they will stay alive in the American League Division Series (ALDS) where they are presently one game from ending their post-season play to the Cleveland Indians.

Many Yankee fans are still scratching their heads and wondering why Yankee manager, Joe Girardi did not act swift enough to ask for a replay of the now controversial play when the umpire awarded a base to what thought was the player being hit by the pitch. However, video replay showed that he was not hit. That gave Cleveland a bases loaded situation for their star shortstop, Francisco Lindor to the plate who unleashed a towering shot to the right field foul pole for a grand slam.

The one play quickly erased a Yankee 8-3 lead to a one run lead of 8-7 and allowed Cleveland to come back tying the game and eventually wining with a walk off base hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.

So here we are tonight in the Bronx. Instead of what many felt should have been a one game apiece, is now Cleveland with a two game lead. If Cleveland wins tonight its good bye Yankees, an end to their post season hopes.

The pressure of this “must win” game tonight is not new to a Wild Card team who had already been through the pressure of a must win game Vs. the Minnesota Twins.

The nail biting pressure begins shortly, so stayed tuned.