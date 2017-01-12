Completing the 2017 NYC Winter Jazzfest Marathon • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Last Saturday, January 7, I completed the 2017 NYC Winter Jazzfest Marathon. The weather was under 25-degrees, the sidewalk filled with slush and snow.

Regardless of the weather and street conditions, I was determined to hit all 12 locations. I love Jazz music. To be honest, I have no favorite artist. If the music’s good, I dig it.

Regardless of the weather conditions, I love hanging out in my city. After a hearty meal and three cups of coffee, I embarked on my journey of excellent music and sightseeing.

Using my Google Pixel smartphone, here’s some photos from last night.