CONCACAF & Verizon Media Partnership • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and Verizon have agreed to a ground breaking multi-platform media rights deal to distribute CONCACAF tournaments across Verizon’s digital media platforms.

The deal gives Verizon exclusive English language rights to distribute multiple Confederation Championships, including the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League and the CONCACAF League in the U.S. Soccer fans in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean will also be able to view select CONCACAF tournaments on Verizon’s digital platforms.

Verizon and its family of media properties, including Yahoo Sports, go90 and Complex, adds CONCACAF to its robust digital sports offering with vast reach across platforms. In addition to recent deals with the NFL and the NBA, CONCACAF will join Verizon’s healthy soccer portfolio, which includes beIN SPORTS, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Univision’s Liga MX, Eleven Sports’ Jupiler Pro League and a variety of Leagues within GOL TV.

“As the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League continues to gain attention as the region’s most important club tournament, this partnership with Verizon offers a great opportunity for fans who will now be able to follow their favorite teams live as they fight for the Confederation crown,” said CONCACAF Chief Commercialization Officer Jurgen Mainka.

“Our partnership with CONCACAF is yet another example of how we’re fueling our platforms to become the first screen for live sports. This deal is especially exciting as fans look to us for unique content and experiences in soccer,” said Brian Angiolet, SVP, Global Content & Media at Verizon.

Follow the tournament as it develops with timely updates on stats, key plays and teams and player profiles on CONCACAF.com and via CONCACAF’s Twitter and Facebook page, and check out the action live on go90.com and other Verizon media properties.

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About CONCACAF

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) is one FIFA’s six continental confederations, and serves as the governing football body for that part of the world. CONCACAF is composed of 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the North to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana in the South. As the administrative body of the region, CONCACAF organizes tournaments, provides training courses on technical and administrative aspects of the game, and contributes to develop football throughout the region.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.