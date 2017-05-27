It's That Time Of Year, Join Us At Cooperstown! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

SAVE THE DATE: Sunday July 3oth, 2017 We are all going to Cooperstown, NY to watch another Latino get inducted into the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame.

Every time that a Latino get’s inducted to the Hall of Fame, Latino Sports organizes a bus trip to allow many individuals from the South Bronx community who might not have transportation to travel to Cooperstown to be able to attend these motivational events.

This year we will have the pleasure to witness the fourth Puerto Rican enter this temple of baseball. Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez will be joining fellow Puerto Ricans: Roberto Clemente (the first Latino inducted into the HOF), Orlando Cepeda and Roberto Alomar.