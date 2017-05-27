 It's That Time Of Year, Join Us At Cooperstown! • Latino Sports

It’s That Time Of Year, Join Us At Cooperstown!

SAVE THE DATE: Sunday July 3oth, 2017 We are all going to Cooperstown, NY to watch another Latino get inducted into the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame.

Every time that a Latino get’s inducted to the Hall of Fame, Latino Sports organizes a bus trip to allow many individuals from the South Bronx community who might not have transportation to travel to Cooperstown to be able to attend these motivational events.

This year we will have the pleasure to witness the fourth Puerto Rican enter this temple of baseball. Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez will be joining fellow Puerto Ricans: Roberto Clemente (the first Latino inducted into the HOF), Orlando Cepeda and Roberto Alomar.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.