Cooperstown, NY: The Place To Be If Your An Avid Fan Tomorrow. • Latino Sports

Tomorrow is the day that many baseball fans will be heading towards the small quiet town of Cooperstown, New York to pay tribute to the new inductee’s into the baseball Hall Of Fame. Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Iván Rodríguez are this years inductee’s. Former general Manager, John Schuerholz who will be entering the HOF at the age of 76 years young, will join them. Ex-baseball commissioner, Allan H. “Bud” Selig will also be inducted in this year’s group.

Cooperstown, with a population of less than two thousand will be besieged by thousands tomorrow and especially many Puerto Ricans who will be traveling from as far as the island of Puerto Rico and many throughout the East coast to witness the fourth Puerto Rican to enter the most prestigious baseball museum, the Baseball Hall Of Fame.

Cooperstown, NY will be a very jumping town tomorrow and Latino Sports will be taking a bus load of baseball fans to witness this great experience.

As of the writing of this article there are four seats left. Anyone interested should call (646) 580-4846 before 10 PM tonight.

Bus leaves at 6:30am from 150th St & the Grand Concourse in the Bronx.