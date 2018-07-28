Cooperstown Q & A: The Legendary Scout Who Signed Vladimir Guerrero • Latino Sports

COOPERSTOWN – For six decades, Fred Ferreira signed countless prospects including 76 players who reached the big leagues. Yet, there’s a distinct, innate characteristic found in this longtime 82-year-old scout who was born in New York City but grew up in Newark, New Jersey.

In the age of sabermetrics, this natural instinct isn’t a mathematical formula that can be downloaded from an I-Pad or laptop. For Ferreira, experience certainly helped but there are only a select group of talent evaluators who have this unbelievable ability to find and possibly discover the next Vladimir Guerrero.

It was a quarter-century ago, Fred can proudly say he signed “Vladdy” and over the phone, from his home in Florida, he shared the key ingredients to his extraordinary success.

“I can walk into a dugout and shake hands with players. In the shaking of hands, I can tell you who the best player is. It’s the handshake, the look in the eyes, the determination. That’s the determination a young Vladimir gave me. And I was right”

From every corner of the globe, Fred has written hundreds of scouting reports but as I researched his report card on Vladimir Guerrero that is currently digitally archived on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s website, he had this to say about this Dominican phenom:

– Will fill out, Ex. make up

– Large hands, Tuf [sic] nosed player

– Will hit, power, average

– Plus, plus arm, Runs above avg.

– No found weakness, Unusual

Ferreira, the former Orioles’ Executive Director of International Scouting, is currently a special advisor with Xtremeline Baseball Camp in Florida. He shared his baseball narrative though numerous, heartfelt stories, witty humor and an unbelievable passion for America’s Pastime.