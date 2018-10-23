Cora Has Confidence With Red Sox • Latino Sports

Boston: Fenway Park is the second oldest ballpark in baseball. Dodger Stadium holds that distinction as third oldest. So it is appropriate that two storied franchises are meeting Tuesday night at Fenway Park for Game 1 of the World Series.

This series could come to pitching and Boston manager Dave Roberts gave the first game start to three-time Cy Young Award winner and seven-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw. But the Red Sox and rookie manager Alex Cora may have the advantage at home the first two games.

Chris Sale in Game one, also the seven-time All-Star and David Price gets the ball in Game 2 give the Red Sox a good advantage at home.

And every goal in the best-of-seven series is to take the first game. A split for the road team also is what the visiting Dodgers are hoping for.

Two of the top left-handers on the mound for the opening game of the Fall Classic but with Sale and Price the Red Sox could take the first two games at Fenway.

Price got the win in the ALCS clincher clincher over the Houston Astros. Cora said, “His change-up actually played like a split, and I’m looking forward to seeing him perform tomorrow.”

For the Red Sox to take this series, they also need David Price to be effective. Until that game 5 series clincher, Price has not lived up to expectations in the postseason and of course his Game 2 start is considered crucial if Boston does not win Game 1.

Price is living the moment. He intends to enjoy every moment of October baseball and the World Series come Wednesday night. The pressure is gone attributed to finally winning a post season Game.

“I always enjoy doing this,” Price said. “Just because I failed in October for about nine straight years, it didn’t take away my passion from baseball. This is something I fell in love with whenever I was two years old.

He added, “So the ups and the downs, I knew they were going to happen. I’ve definitely had many more downs than ups in October, but I’ve got a lot of baseball left.”

Yes, David Price has baseball left. The Red Sox are depending on a repeat performance of that clincher against the Astros.

