Cora Must Have A Crystal Ball - Just Wish I Could Get Lottery #'s From Him • Latino Sports

Boston, MA: One has to wonder if Red Sox manager, Alex Cora has a crystal ball because it seems that every decision that he has made has paid off big.

In game one of the World Series game yesterday he demonstrated his managerial brilliance by benching Eduardo Nuñez who has started against every lefty pitcher this post season. Nuñez was a bit disappointed, but in the bottom of the 7th inning his frustration turned to elation when he roped a liner that just cleared the Green Monster with two outs and two on as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Nuñez’ homerun might not have been heard around the world, but I can tell you that it was heard throughout Massachesetts as the stadium crowd and the Red Sox dugout went wild. His homer put the Red Sox 8-4 and once again giving Cora’s decision to bench him and using him at the right time the merit of a magician.

With LA’s ace Clayton Kershaw starting Game 1 everyone would think, Nuñez would start at third base. Nuñez has started against lefty pitchers in the past three occasions this postseason. However, Cora for reasons that only he could see started the left hitting, Rafael Devers. Rafael did his part and the 21-year-old ripped an RBI single to right against Dodger reliever, Ryan Madson in the fifth to increase the Red Sox lead to 5-3.

Who can forget Cora’s decision in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series to start David Price that was widely questioned by many considering that Price was winless in his previous 11 postseason starts and had only three days’ rest. All critics of that move were apologetic, or baffled shut when Price pitched a great game against Houston, perhaps one of his best this season.

With Cora’s record of unpredictable decisions that prove him right, I just wish I could have reached out to him before 11PM last nights drawing of the Mega Billion Dollar Lottery to get him to give me the 6 winning numbers.