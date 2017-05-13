Correa and Astros Win Fifth Straight, Crush Yanks • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Carlos Correa drove in one of the Houston Astros runs Friday night at Yankee Stadium. That was one run that helped the Astros to their fifth straight win but a three-run home run in the fourth inning proved to be enough as Houston took their second straight from the Yankees 5-1.

The home run to the right field porch was a familiar path for former Yankees catcher Brian McCann who was traded because the Yankees got younger with Gary Sanchez at the position. McCann hit a second pitch changeup off Yankees rookie pitcher Jordan Montgomery and there was no doubt where it landed.

This was one of the spots where McCann would hit his home runs in Yankees pinstripes and it was his fourth of the season. But the uniform has changed and he and Carlos Beltran, also a former Yankee are in town for what they are describing as a fun series.

It is also the weekend when the Yankees honor and retire the uniform number 2, of course that being their former teammate and captain Derek Jeter.

Beltran entered the game batting .248 and though his veteran presence means a lot to a young Astros team, it is those youngsters like Correa that are a part of the Astros first place presence and best 36-game start in franchise history. Beltran went 1-for-4 and reflected more about Jeter and the events scheduled for Sunday evening.

“It will be good to see him,” said Beltran who played one season in pinstripes with Jeter. “To see him compete everyday was huge. He came with the mentality to the ballpark to win. We talked about baseball, about life. Feel the year I played with him we got closer,” added Beltran.

“We are playing good baseball,” he concluded. “Doing a good job and jumping ahead. I know the Yankees are playing good baseball. We are a good team and this is a fun series.”

But the Yankees lost their third straight game. That tied their season long losing streak and the past two games the offense, which had been leading the American League, appears to have been cut down a bit by the strong Astros pitching. Right hander Lance McCullers Jr. got the start and win, 3-1, and tossed six innings of four- hit ball without a run.

“He has really been outstanding the past two starts,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. Houston pitching has allowed three runs or fewer in six straight games, posting a 1.52 ERA. Montgomery got the loss, now 2-2 and with exception of the McCann home run ball, he allowed one other run in six innings.

Saturday afternoon rain is in the forecast. If the third game of this series is played right hander Luis Severino, 2-2 will get the start for the Yankees.

Beltran will await the next game against his former team and Correa, the youngster and AL Rookie Of The Year in 2015, looks to continue to increase his career .340 average against the Yankees in 14 games.