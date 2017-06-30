Correa Hits Two Homers • Latino Sports

Puerto Rican Carlos Correa knocked a pair of home runs and drove in four runs Thursday in the Houston Astros’ 6-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

A two-run homer by Correa in the fourth inning put the Astros 2-1 up. The 22-year-old shortstop extended the lead to 5-1 with another two-run homer to center with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie starter, Daniel Gossett (1-3) off the mound.

It was the fourth game with more than one homer in the Correa’s career, which has recorded the longest running streak in his career with 17, and his first this season.

The win improves first-team Houston to 10-2 in duels with the A’s this season and to 17-2 before then since July 20, 2016.