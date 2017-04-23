Cosa Nuestra, Pa’ La Ciudad [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – After the seventh inning of Saturday’s New York Mets contest versus the Washington Nationals, I left Citi Field to attend la Cosa Nuestra | Pa’ La Cuidad event in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. At the time of my leaving, the Mets were already losing 3-1 to the Nationals. By the time I arrived in Greenpoint, it was the final result.

So what is Cosa Nuestra? It’s and I quote, “A traveling global movement that uses art, culture, and cuisine to bring Latin culture to life from its genesis and transform the current conversation around Latinos.” Lead by New York born Puerto Rican Poet and actor Flaco Navaja, Saturday night also featured amazing performances by Ilu Aye, IFÉ and ÊMINA.

Here’s a quick Amazin tidbit… Losers of three straight games, the Mets are in desperate need of a win tonight. After four innings, the New York is one run short of a successful rally as they trail the Nationals by a score of 4-3. With so much baseball left to be played, here’s some photos from Saturday night…