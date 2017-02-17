Cosmos Add Salvadoran Midfielder To Roster • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – On Thursday, the New York Cosmos announced today the signing of Salvadoran midfielder Richard Menjivar. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very content to have Richard join the Cosmos,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese.

“He is a versatile midfielder who understands the game and will bring valuable experience to the squad.”

Menjivar, 26, joins fellow National Team members Andrés Flores and Irvin Herrera. The trio led their country to a third place finish in the 2017 Copa Centroamericana, helping El Salvador qualify for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Menjivar has earned 36 caps and scored one goal with the National Team.

The California-native began his NASL career in 2013 with the Atlanta Silverbacks, where he made 22 appearances and was named to the NASL Best XI, helping the team qualify for the Soccer Bowl where they lost against the Cosmos. The following year he logged nearly 1,500 minutes in 17 appearances, as a key contributor to the NASL Champion San Antonio Scorpions.

Although Menjivar played for the U18 U.S. National Team, he decided to join the El Salvador Senior National Team for the 2013 Copa Centroamericana. He then went to play the 2014 and 2017 editions of the tournament and added even more National Team caps during the 2013 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cups.

“I’m honored to wear the Cosmos jersey this season,” said Menjivar. “This is an iconic organization that has achieved tremendous success through generations. “I look forward to training hard and improve every day so I can contribute to the overall success of the team.”

The Cosmos will kick off the 2017 NASL Season March 25 when they travel to Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium to take on Puerto Rico FC. The Cosmos’ 2017 home opener will take place at MCU Park in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 pm against Miami FC.

