Cosmos Announce The Signing Of Italian International • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – On Tuesday, the New York Cosmos announced today the club has come to terms with Italian striker Amauri, pending a physical and league approval. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The New York Cosmos is one of the most storied soccer clubs in the world, as well as the defending NASL Champions,” said Amauri. “I look forward to helping the team win yet another championship.”

After growing up in Brazil and leaving Santa Catarina Clube it is in Italy where Amauri made his name. The striker went on to play for renowned clubs in Italy such as Juventus, Napoli and Fiorentina, scoring over 80 goals over the course of 16 years in Serie A and making one appearance with the Italian National Team. Amauri joined the Fort Lauderdale Strikers last August and recorded five goals and one assist in 826 minutes of play.

“Amauri has had an extended career in European soccer and his experience will definitely be an asset to the club,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. “He is a difficult forward to play against because of his size, speed and technique.”