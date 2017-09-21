Cosmos Give Up Late Goal In Draw Against Deltas • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – The New York Cosmos played to a 2-2 draw against the San Francisco Deltas on Wednesday night at MCU Park.

“I was much more content about the performance of the team today,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “I think we played very well today. The first half was a very good half. We created a lot of chances and scored two goals. I think we did enough to be able to win this game. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way.”

The Cosmos took no time at all to settle down in opposition territory, sending in one ball after another into the penalty area. New York opened the scoring in the 19th minute, when Juan Guerra connected to a rebound after Eugene Starikov’s shot was blocked by Deltas keeper, Romuald Peiser.

Guerra’s fifth goal of the year propelled the Cosmos into further efforts. Pablo Vranjicán crafted a fine opportunity for New York to double their lead in the 29th minute, going on a solo run into the box and passing to Starikov, who sent the ball over the crossbar.

A pass by Guerra in the 32nd minute almost caught Peiser off guard. Soon after, Juan Arango tried his luck with a shot from distance. The Cosmos did well to prevent a Deltas onslaught in first half stoppage, blocking shots by Karl Ouimette and Dagoberto before producing a good opportunity on the counter.

New York kicked off the next 45 with plenty of chances, as the Deltas turned up the pressure. Starikov found ample space for a run down the right, but saw his 54th minute shot blocked by Peiser. The Cosmos were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute when Ouimette brought down Javi Márquez in the box. Vranjicán converted confidently, sending the spot kick under the crossbar for his fifth goal of the Regular Season and New York’s second of the night.

Four minutes later, events turned even more favorable for the Cosmos. A scuffle in the hosts’ third ended with the Deltas down to ten men, as Michael Stephens received a straight red card for an unnecessary kick to Ayoze while the Spaniard was down.

The tides turned in the opposite direction when the Deltas were awarded a spot kick with 11 minutes to go in regulation time. The subbed-in, Devon Sandoval, slammed in low past Cosmos keeper, Brian Holt. Sandoval bagged his brace in the 85th minute off a pass from Kyle Bekker, tying the game at 2-2.

The Cosmos were quick to react, sending a shot off the crossbar a minute later. Starikov tested Peiser with an 89th minute blast from inside the penalty area, with the keeper getting a hand to the effort.

Juan Guerra was named Emirates Man of the Match, as the Cosmos earned a point in front of over 4,000 fans at MCU Park.

“I think the thing that was missing was to be able to put the game down,” said Savarese. We gave them (the Deltas) life, and at the end, when they scored the goal to make it 2-1, they believed that they could get back into the game. In the end, it’s more lost points that we had in our hands.”

The Cosmos end their three-game home stand when they face North Carolina FC on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 pm.