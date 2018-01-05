Cosmos Latest Roster Moves & Contract Extensions • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The New York Cosmos announced today that five players’ contracts expired following the conclusion of the 2017 NASL Season: defenders Dejan Jaković and David Ochieng, and midfielders Eugene Starikov, Juan Arango and Emmanuel Ledesma.

“We would like to thank all of the players for being part of the Cosmos family and wish them the best of luck with their next team,” said Erik Stover, Chief Operating Officer.

“As we await a decision regarding the future of the NASL, we’ve offered contract extensions to several players that will keep them on our payroll, at a minimum, throughout the month of January and possibly for the 2018 season,” added Stover.

Details of the contract extensions are not being released at this time as the agreements have not been finalized.

Furthermore, four players have recently announced their decision to join new clubs. Defender David Diosa signed with USL’s Real Monarchs on December 1, while goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer signed with MLS’ FC Dallas on December 18.

Additionally, Irvin Herrera signed with El Salvador’s Club Deportivo FAS ahead of their 2018 Clausura Season. Lastly, Argentinian forward Pablo Vranjicán signed early this week with Alianza Petrolera F.C., from Colombia’s First Division.

The club will announce further roster moves over the upcoming weeks…