Cosmos News: Ayoze and Restrepo Returns • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Tuesday, the New York Cosmos announced today the return of defender Ayoze. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Ayoze brings great quality to the team,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. “He is very talented with a lot of experience. He is part of the core of our defense and I’m happy to have him back with us this season,” he added.

Ayoze, 31, was the fourth player to be signed in 2013 for the team’s reboot season. The left back joined the iconic U.S. club from La Liga side, Sporting Gijón.

A native of the Canary Islands, Ayoze featured in the 2016 North American Soccer League’s Best XI having made 30 appearances (29 starts) with a passing accuracy of 80 percent.

“I am happy to rejoin the Cosmos, my intention was always to be here this year so I am happy that the team survived. I’ve had many discussions with Gio and feel confident that the club will continue in the right direction,” commented Ayoze.

The Cosmos also announced the re-signing of midfielder Walter Restrepo. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Walter is a former Cosmos player who understands the culture of the club and is aware of the high expectations we always have,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. “He is a player we know very well and I am sure he will give us a different look in the attack this season.”

Restrepo, 28, was a regular starter when the team won the 2015 Soccer Bowl. He finished that season logging 31 appearances, scoring three goals and adding five assists. He was also a two-time NASL Best XI selection (2012 and 2014). After his remarkable season with the Cosmos, Restrepo was acquired by Philadelphia Union in 2016 and made appearances with USL’s Bethlehem Steel FC throughout the season.

The San Diego native also played professionally in Colombia from 2006-2010, appearing in both the first and second division for Deportes Tolima, Boyacá Chicó and Expreso Rojo. He has also represented the Colombian national team at the U-17 level.

“It’s always an honor to represent the New York Cosmos. I am extremely thankful to the club for bringing me back,” said Restrepo. “Gio and the coaching staff are putting a good-quality group of guys together and many of them are good friends of mine, so I am excited to come back and play with them.”