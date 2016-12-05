Cosmos Unpaid Staff: While it's been difficult... • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Saturday, I asked for anyone and everyone from the Cosmos Unpaid Staff to come forth and express to us how the club’s financial struggles have impacted their lives. I believe they need to be heard. For more, click here.

Earlier today several publications like EmpireOfSoccer.com and BigAppleSoccer.com reported that the New York Cosmos have terminated their player contracts. For the record, I’m aware of the rumors of a possible new ownership. Here we go again…

Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. At this point, the only thing I care about is whether or not the Cosmos’ unpaid staff will be compensated what they’re owed before Christmas.

Just because it’s over for the Cosmos doesn’t mean that it’s over for their Unpaid Staff. Their lives go on and they still have to make ends meet. Many within our New York Soccer Community is aware of it and many have made donations to a GoFundMe account created by ThisIsCosmosCountry. To make a donation, click here.

With that said, here’s what one Unpaid Staff wrote…