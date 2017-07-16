Cosmos Victorious In NASL Spring Season Finale • Latino Sports

Photo: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

EDMONTON – On Saturday afternoon at the Clarke Stadium, the New York Cosmos closed out the 2017 NASL Spring Season with an important 1-0 win over FC Edmonton.

“It was a great win tonight,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “We fought hard to earn a victory and feel content to close the Spring Season with a victory.”

The Cosmos showed they meant business from the get-go. In the 12th minute, Javi Márquez served Eric Calvillo, who bent a good effort just wide of the upper 90. New York looked sharp in the final third, earning consecutive set pieces. An Edmonton free kick in the 37th minute, however, looked to end the visitors’ dominance.

Ben Fisk served the ball to Sabri Khattab, whose header was masterfully saved in a one-handed motion by Cosmos goalkeeper, Jimmy Maurer. Four minutes later, it was Tomi Ameobi who put Maurer to the test, as the shot-stopper denied at point-blank range to keep the game scoreless.

New York found their rhythm and were comfortably in possession after the break. Eric Calvillo dribbled down the middle of the box past the Eddies’ defense in the 51st minute. The Cosmos midfielder soon had Tyson Farago going airborne, sending in a right-footed shot from center that could only be rerouted with a diving save. Six minutes later, Pablo Vranjicán’s back heel pass found Juan Guerra, who forced Farago to make a near post save.

Emotions flared in the 80th minute when Danny Szetela found Calvillo in the six-yard box, and the 19-year-old midfielder scored his first goal of the season in his fourth appearance for the club this year. The Eddies disputed the Cosmos’ opener for offside, but after checking with the linesman, referee, Juan Márquez, announced that the goal stood.

“The most important thing is that the ball ended up going in the net after a very good play,” said Savarese. “The goal was very important for us in the second half.”

Calvillo’s second ever goal for the Cosmos turned out to be the game-winner, ending New York’s Spring Season on a high note. The Cosmos kick off the 2017 NASL Fall Season when they host Miami FC at MCU Park on July 29 at 7:00 pm.