 Cotto Is Retiring, But Puerto Rico Producing More Champions • Latino Sports

Boxing

Cotto Is Retiring, But Puerto Rico Producing More Champions

By

on

Bronx, NY: Puerto Rican champion, Miguel Cotto had the last fight of his glorious career last Saturday December 2nd and as a famous Salsa song from the great, Hector Lavoe goes: “Todo Tiene Su Final,” (everything has Its end), He lost to, Sadam Ali by unanimous decision.

Cotto had announced that he would retire after that fight and though it would have been great to see him walk away from boxing a champion winning his last fight it was not meant to be.

However, I believe the universe has other plans for Cotto and he will still be around boxing for a long time, not as a boxer, but training and promoting other up and coming boxing greats.  Alberto ‘the Explosive’ Machado (19-0, 16KO) and Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta (17-1, 17KO) are two upcoming Boricua boxers that boxing fans will be hearing much of in the future.

Read more about these two upcoming boxers: elcalse.com

Related Items

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer’s as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.