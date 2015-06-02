Cotto-Gaele Title Tilt to Kick-Off National Puerto Rican Parade Week • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Miguel Cotto (39-4, 32 KO’s), the current WBC Middleweight Champion, will be defending his title this Saturday evening, June 6, at Barclays Center against challenger Daniel Gaele (31-3, 16 KO’s).

Fighting in New York City is a regular occurrence for the popular champion. It is his 12th bout in New York and his sixth in the month of June. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, has scheduled his bouts to coincide with the National Puerto Rican Parade, held in Manhattan.

This year’s parade is scheduled to be held on June 14. At the final press conference, which was held at B.B. King’s on June 2, Yulli Martinez of the parade committee stated, “Miguel has a long history of participating in the parade.” Martinez said the relationship between a Cotto fight and the parade is usually unofficial, but this year they can give the bout its official support. Thus, the bout is the official kick-off event of parade week. Addressing Cotto, Martinez stated, “Miguel, the people are with you.”

Many of the bout’s participants were at the dais at the final press conference. Brett Yormark, CEO of Barclays, remarked of the new major fight venue, that this was the 13th night of boxing at the arena in only its 32 months of existence.

Yormark’s twin brother, Michael, President of Roc Nation, the major promoter, promised, “This fight will live up to its hype.” He also explained the difference between a Roc Nation promotion and that of others. Entertainment will be part of the presentation. Angie Martinez, “the Voice of New York” will be the emcee, DJ Lobo will spin the music throughout the evening and Grammy nominated rapper Big Sean will perform before the main event.

Although Cotto, one of the four champions in four different weight categories, junior welterweight, welterweight, super welterweight and current middleweight, there are some similarities between the two champs. Both had impressive amateur careers, both represented their native lands in the 2000 Olympics, fought professionally for several years before suffering their first loss and both are 34 years of age. Gaele was also a pro Middleweight champ.

The only words of controversy were spoken by Gary Shaw, Gaele’s promoter. He talked against the Cotto camp’s insistence upon the use of the catchweight of 157 pounds for the middleweight championship bout, “I’d like to do away with catchweights, especially if it’s a championship. If a fighter chooses to fight at the catchweight of 157 pounds, the fighter should not stop the other fighter from fighting at the sanctioned weight of 160 pounds. Daniel Gaele is a true 160 pound fighter.”

Cotto responded to Shaw’s words, “Catchweight was a part of the contract that Gaele’s camp signed. It was the main point of making this fight.”

Gaele never mentioned this seeming dispute. He commented, “There are no excuses. I’m going in as the best fighter I can be. I have a huge amount of confidence in myself.”

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and at the American express Box Office at Barclays. Prices range from $25, 35, 50, 80, 100, 150, 200, 250 and 500. Lower prices were intended to make the fight more available to the general populace. The main event will also be televised at 10:30 pm on HBO.