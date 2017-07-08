Crack Of Frazier's Bat, Yankees Win! • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On a muggy and steady Saturday afternoon, the second game of the three-game series between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers reminded us that no matter how old we get or how complicated our lives get, our love for baseball can feel innocent… even if it’s for a moment. Down 3-2, Yanks Clint Frazier made us smile.

With the game down to its final two outs and the Yanks down 3-2 to the Brewers, the crowd of 40,224 at Yankee Stadium were starving for a win. With majority of them rooting for the Bronx Bombers, they’ve had to accept the fact that their Yankees have lost three straight games and 16 out of their last 23 games. Baseball being the cruel sport that it is has no reservation on punishing teams who play hard but are lacking in several areas.

For New York, as mighty as they swing their bats, their pitching has struggled to get the third out and win close games. After a horrendous start where the Brewers jumped to a 3-0 lead, the Yankees pitching and defense kept them in the game when in the seventh inning, Yankees rookie Clint Frazier finished his day with a 4RBI performance that was capped with a walk-off three run homer run to give the Yankees a much needed 5-3 win.

With another recap to post and a photo journal to create, both teams meet for the final time on Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday, All Rise, and Always Believe!

Game Summary: Saturday, July 8, 2017