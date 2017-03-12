 Cuba Loses to Israel • Latino Sports

TOKYO – One of the Greater Antilles teams could not pull off a win to make it a three island sweep. Both Dominican Republic and Puerto Had won their games earlier and a win by Cuba would have made it a good Caribbean threesome.

Unfortunately, the largest island nation in the Caribbean could not hold off this 2017 Cinderella team and that seems to be Israel. Israel’s incredible game in the 2017 World Baseball Classic has now carried into the second round.

After three straight wins to top Pool A in Seoul, the team that few thought anything about in this tournament opened Pool E at Tokyo Dome Sunday with a 4-1 win over Cuba.

Former Major League pitcher Jason Marquis was outstanding in 5 2/3 innings, allowing just an Alfredo Despaigne home run. Three Israel relievers held Cuba scoreless the rest of the way, with closer Josh Zeid getting the final four outs for his second save of the tournament.

While the opening win over Cuba is significant, Israel still has work to do to advance out of Pool E and get to Dodger Stadium for the semifinals. Israel will face the Netherlands and Japan in its other two second-round games. But even a win in one of those two games could be enough.

Cuba will likely need to defeat both the Dutch and the Japanese for a chance to get to the semifinals.

