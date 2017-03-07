 Cuba Lost To Japan In 1st Game of WBC • Latino Sports

World Baseball Classic 2017

Cuba Lost To Japan In 1st Game of WBC

By

on

While in Cuba for my book reading we definitely wound up talking to many local’s about baseball and the Cuban team sent to the World Baseball Classic. It’s almost impossible to be in Cuba and not talk about baseball.

The word in the streets of Havana is that they don’t expect much from the Cuban team. It’s unfortunate, but Cuban baseball lovers are still reeling from the defection of two of their brightest and most known player, the Gurriel brothers, who one is now playing for the Houston Astros. Many Cuban told me that they do not expect much from this young team. One sports reporter for Radio Rebelde went as far as to tell me that she did not expect the team to make it past the first round.

Well yesterday the new Cuban team faced off against Japan in Tokyo and though they lost they gave Japanese home team some competition. It was not walk over for Japan who beat the Cuban’s 11 – 6.

here is a good overview and some video of the game. SOURCEMLB

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

