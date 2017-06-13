Cubs Get Early Runs, Breeze By Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Coming off a Jacob deGrom complete game win the night before against the Chicago Cubs, and after a week of standout pitching from their starters, Zack Wheeler did not give the New York Mets another boost. The righthander lasted 1.2 innings and allowed a career high eight runs Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Mets could not recover losing 14-3 and a long night started on the second pitch from Wheeler. Anthony Rizzo, in a rare leadoff spot for the Cubs got hold of a Wheeler two-seam fastball and the ball sailed over the center field fence. Wheeler would strike out the next three but that was his only highlight.

“He’s been saving us,” said manager Terry Collins. “Just didn’t have much command. Just one of those nights.” In his last start at Texas last week, Wheeler was coming off a season high matched 7.0 innings and did not get the decision.

This one has not been what Collins and the Mets have been getting, from Wheeler or the other starters. Prior to Tuesday night. Mets’ pitching has allowed one earned run or fewer in their last four games.

“He’s going to have a bad night,” Collins said. “Tonight was it.” The loss snapped a four game winning streak for New York and the Cubs stopped a nine game losing streak on the road, and in doing so also scored a season high trying 14-runs and five home runs.

And the seven runs scored in the second inning marked their highest run total in an inning this season. Rizzo, according to manager Joe Maddon was liking every minute being in the leadoff spot and said, “It is fun to him.” In fact there was reference to having the first baseman coming in and throw a few pitches as the game got out of hand in the late innings.

“No you never think of home run leading off the game,” Rizzo said. “You think single but it was false energy coming off warmups.” It was the 14th home run for Rizzo and first in the leadoff spot.

Jon Lester earned his 150th career victory and got the win. He tossed 7.0 innings and allowed one earned run, striking out 10 and walking one. Among active pitchers, the career win mark is tied for seventh most with Jered Weaver.

Off the bench, Javier Baez hit one of those Cubs home runs, and well after Wheeler was removed. His 10th of the season came off a Josh Edgin breaking ball to left centerfield. The two-run homer made no difference in the outcome as by then the Cubs were headed to a win they say could lead to something.

The defending World Series champions have been struggling and a win like this, as the manager said, got the bats going.

And for the Mets, it’s back to the drawing board and try and win the finale of this three-game series Wednesday night. Winning series are essential also if the Mets want to make some noise and get closer to the first place Washington Nationals who come to Citi Field for a four-game series that begins Thursday night.