Cubs vs. Mets – My Message To Yankee Fans • Latino Sports

Cubs vs. Mets – My Message To Yankee Fans

OK so tonight is the night that many Mets fans and mayor Bill de Blasio have been waiting for. Your team has proven many of your Mets hating, perhaps Yankee fans wrong. The Mets are one series away from getting to that elusive destination called the World Series (really American Series unless Canada’s Toronto Blue Jays make it).

Tonight is going to be hot in New York even though the temperature might dip down to the low 40’s. The fact is that every New Yorker should be rooting for the Mets. They are the team that is representing New York. To stand by idyll in a bar, restaurant, or walking anywhere where people are watching and applauding the Mets and do nothing is not cool, especially in a city that needs a lot of Love.

On Thursday when the Mets were in Los Angeles playing a must win game to advance, my wife and I were in Don Coqui restaurant in the Bronx celebrating a friends Bday (Go Gary!). The TV’s were playing the game. What was interesting is that every time the Mets made a good play, got a hit, or scored, many in the restaurant broke out into applause. At first it was just some in our table. A few innings later, it was a little less than half the patrons applauding. By the last intense inning, the majority in the restaurant broke out in cheer when Mets reliever Familia left the Dodgers in Los Angeles. I found that classy.

The guests in this Bronx restaurant, home of the NY Yankees were behaving as if they were in Mets territory. I asked many who were applauding if they were Mets fans? Some said Yes, and others said No. When I asked the “No’s” why were they applauding the Mets, they said what I believe, that they were representing New York.

So my message to all of New York and especially to those Mets hating Yankee fans (I met a few of those who would not root for the Mets no matter what. I won’t give names, but you know who you are, LOL). Please get over the hate and embrace the moment of a New York team that has made it this far and has a good chance to represent all of us New Yorkers in the World Series. Think about it, if the Love doesn’t cut it, the Mets winning it all can only help your NYC bragging rights.

If your a Yankee fan, I would like to hear your opinion.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

  • Liz

    YANKEE fan here….in good time and bad times. I think the Mets are playing real baseball and I congratulate them and their very loyal met fans. But you cannot change or challenge a loyal fan and the way they feel about their team.

  • Chris

    Julio, funny thing is that originally the game wasn’t originally going to be shown there. For me, watching the game was a must that night so I asked the staff to put it on for us so we can enjoy it during Gary’s dinner, and they obliged. I may have been the loudest one in there being a huge Mets fan from Queens, but it was definitely cool to see people in the Bronx show some love to the Mets.

  • Sam

    I’m a New York fan above all, this years Mets represent how New Yorkers are, tough, scrappy and resilient. I think they’ve surprised everyone except themselves. They don’t seem phased by being in the spotlight which says a lot about the character of the team. I love the Yankees, but I also love the Mets. Go Mets!!

  • Dane

    I think you’re spot on Julio – all of NY should be proud and rally around the Mets. To those familiar with the sport of cricket in the Caribbean (West-Indies), despite the rivalry between islands such as Jamaica, Barbados & Trinidad, they all unite to support the West-Indies team that represents all of them. It should Brno different in this regard. GO METS!!!