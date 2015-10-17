Cubs vs. Mets – My Message To Yankee Fans • Latino Sports

OK so tonight is the night that many Mets fans and mayor Bill de Blasio have been waiting for. Your team has proven many of your Mets hating, perhaps Yankee fans wrong. The Mets are one series away from getting to that elusive destination called the World Series (really American Series unless Canada’s Toronto Blue Jays make it).

Tonight is going to be hot in New York even though the temperature might dip down to the low 40’s. The fact is that every New Yorker should be rooting for the Mets. They are the team that is representing New York. To stand by idyll in a bar, restaurant, or walking anywhere where people are watching and applauding the Mets and do nothing is not cool, especially in a city that needs a lot of Love.

On Thursday when the Mets were in Los Angeles playing a must win game to advance, my wife and I were in Don Coqui restaurant in the Bronx celebrating a friends Bday (Go Gary!). The TV’s were playing the game. What was interesting is that every time the Mets made a good play, got a hit, or scored, many in the restaurant broke out into applause. At first it was just some in our table. A few innings later, it was a little less than half the patrons applauding. By the last intense inning, the majority in the restaurant broke out in cheer when Mets reliever Familia left the Dodgers in Los Angeles. I found that classy.

The guests in this Bronx restaurant, home of the NY Yankees were behaving as if they were in Mets territory. I asked many who were applauding if they were Mets fans? Some said Yes, and others said No. When I asked the “No’s” why were they applauding the Mets, they said what I believe, that they were representing New York.

So my message to all of New York and especially to those Mets hating Yankee fans (I met a few of those who would not root for the Mets no matter what. I won’t give names, but you know who you are, LOL). Please get over the hate and embrace the moment of a New York team that has made it this far and has a good chance to represent all of us New Yorkers in the World Series. Think about it, if the Love doesn’t cut it, the Mets winning it all can only help your NYC bragging rights.

If your a Yankee fan, I would like to hear your opinion.