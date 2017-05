New York, NY – This weekend, the Chicago Cubs (16-12) will face the New York Yankees (17-9) in a three-game series. Before New York, the Cubs needed extra innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies by a final score of 5-4 on Thursday afternoon.

Latino Sports photographer Robin Alam was at Wrigley Field covering the comeback. With that said, enjoy the photos and may your team win this weekend. Have a nice day!