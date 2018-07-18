Culture Pass, Your Library Card [Information] • Latino Sports

As a New York Public Library card holder, you already know that your library card gives you access to a stunning variety of books, research materials, and so much more. And starting today, your library card gives you access to even more thanks to Culture Pass, a new service that allows you to visit dozens of cultural institutions around the city for free. Through Culture Pass, you can reserve free passes to dozens of museums and cultural institutions around the city. Simply visit culturepass.nyc, select The New York Public Library, enter your library card barcode and pin, then choose from the variety of participating institutions and select when you’d like to visit. You can borrow passes for dates between two and three months in advance (depending on availability), and can have two pending reservations at any given time. After reserving a pass — for two or four people — you can print your pass at home or at your local library, or select the mobile option, and show the reservation confirmation on your phone. Cultural institutions currently participating in Culture Pass include the following, but more will be added on an ongoing basis: