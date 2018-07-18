 Culture Pass, Your Library Card [Information] • Latino Sports

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Culture Pass, Your Library Card [Information]

By

on

New York, NY – Please take advantage of this opportunity… Thank you.

With that said, a message from the New York Public Library…

As a New York Public Library card holder, you already know that your library card gives you access to a stunning variety of books, research materials, and so much more. And starting today, your library card gives you access to even more thanks to Culture Pass, a new service that allows you to visit dozens of cultural institutions around the city for free. Through Culture Pass, you can reserve free passes to dozens of museums and cultural institutions around the city.

Simply visit culturepass.nyc, select The New York Public Library, enter your library card barcode and pin, then choose from the variety of participating institutions and select when you’d like to visit. You can borrow passes for dates between two and three months in advance (depending on availability), and can have two pending reservations at any given time. After reserving a pass — for two or four people — you can print your pass at home or at your local library, or select the mobile option, and show the reservation confirmation on your phone.

Cultural institutions currently participating in Culture Pass include the following, but more will be added on an ongoing basis:
  • Brooklyn Botanic Garden
  • Brooklyn Children’s Museum
  • Brooklyn Historical Society
  • Brooklyn Museum
  • Children’s Museum of Manhattan
  • Children’s Museum of the Arts
  • Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
  • The Drawing Center
  • The Frick Collection
  • Historic Richmond Town
  • International Center of Photography
  • Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
  • Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art
  • The Jewish Museum
  • Louis Armstrong House
  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art
  • The Morgan Library & Museum
  • Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1
  • Museum of Chinese in America
  • Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
  • Museum of the City of New York
  • New York Transit Museum
  • Noguchi Museum
  • Queens Historical Society
  • Queens Museum
  • Rubin Museum of Art
  • SculptureCenter
  • Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian
  • Society of Illustrators
  • Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
  • Sugar Hill Children’s Museum
  • Wave Hill
  • Whitney Museum of American Art
