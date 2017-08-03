Cyclones Aggressive Play Pays Off Against Tri-City • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Rivera/Latino Sports

by Daniel Rivera

BROOKLYN, NY – In looking at the Brooklyn Cyclones record of 14-28, one can say their 2017 season in the New York-Penn League is a lost one.

Heading into last night’s contest against the Tri-City Valley Cats (19-22) the Cyclones again are in the middle of their latest bad stretch of baseball: one of many in this abbreviated season. To this the Cyclones did what many a team in dead last place would do.

Knowing that they have nothing to lose they shook things up and got aggressive.

From the onset, the Cyclones had their way with the Valley Cats (Houston Astros) and their starting LHP Parker Mushinski via the running game.

In the bottom half of the 1st inning Brooklyn DH Walter Rasquin (1-3, 1 R, 1 BB 3 SB) led things off with a single left field. He then proceeded to steal second and third base. He would be brought home courtesy of a double by RF Jose Miguel Medina (2-4, 1R, 1 RBI). The Cyclones would add another run before the inning was over. This would be on single by CF Quinn Brodey which brought in Medina.

Brooklyn continued to apply pressure to Tri-City and it’s starting LHP Parker Mushinski. In the bottom of the 2nd inning Cyclones 3B Carl Stajduhar (1-4, 2 R, 1 RBI) homered to left field. The offense kept clicking after a triple by 2B Edgardo Fermin (1-1, 1 R, 1 SB).

Rasquin would draw a walk and it appeared as if Mushinski was on the ropes. The knockout blow would come in the form of a delayed double steal exeuted by Fermin and Rasquin. Although the play resulted in Fermin stealing home it also may have played a part in his leg injury that forced him to leave the game. Mushinski (2.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR) would not return to the game after closing out the inning.

“We’ll take any advantage that a guy gives us. He (Mushinski) was kind of slow to home plate. So, I think we had to take advantage of that. The guys did a pretty good job of going on first move. I think this game is all about putting pressure on the other team” said Cyclones Manager Edgardo Alfonso whose team stole a season-high eight bases.

On the flipside Cyclones starting RHP Darwin Ramos would pitch arguably his best game of the season. Ramos got out of some early trouble and pitch six innings of shutout ball; taking full advantage of the early lead. In his time on the bump he allowed only four hits, struck out seven batters while only walking one.

“It was a different guy today. For the first time in a while I think he was more aggressive in throwing his fastball. He had to believe he could throw the fastball and pass by guys. It was a good combination with the breaking ball and changeup”, Alfonso told reporters in his assessment of his starters performance.

The bottom of the third inning started with a single by Medina followed by a walk by Brodey. The two would then team up to pull off Brooklyn’s second double steal of the game. But the two would be left stranded as the inning stalled on count of two strikeouts and a flyout to center field induced by Tri-City reliever Alex House.

Tri-City would eventually scratch out a run on a RBI single by LF Corey Julks in the top of the 8th inning. But the Cyclones would add much needed insurance in their have of the inning.

After starting off the bottom of the 8th inning with a double Brodey would score on a throwing error which resulted in Stadjuhar reaching first base. He would then advance to second base on a wild pitch. Carlos Sanchez would then single to center field knocking in Stadjuhar.

These runs would prove necessary as the Cyclones would surrender two in the top of the 9th inning before closing out the game.

“It was a good win. [It] was good to get that first win of the homestand”, an enthusiastic Brodey told the press.