Cyclones Game Wasn't A Complete Washout • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Rivera

by Daniel Rivera

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – When it comes to professional sports, baseball is still the king of inauspicious moments, cruelty and general unpredictability. The following can apply to the horrid start of the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Off to possibly the worst start in its seventeen-year history the club finds itself sitting at the bottom of the New York Penn League’s McNamara Division (3-9). The skinny on the team thus far is that it has been riddled with error laden performances and is thin on the pitching side.

Prior to Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Connecticut Tigers the Cyclones were mired in a seven-game losing streak. But even in victory the club managed to add to its flair for the dubious by starting off the contest with an error at second base. This would make it eight straight games where the Cyclones would commit a blunder during the opening stanza.

It would be a sign of things to come. The game in question originally began the previous evening as both teams tried to squeeze it in between massive thunderstorms. The lead off error was the preamble to the top of the first inning dragging for 45 minutes. The Tigers wound up chasing out Brooklyn starting LHP Jake Simon after 38 pitches and only 0.2 IP.

The rather lengthy inning would only heighten the previous concerns Connecticut had regarding starting its top pitching prospect: Matt Manning. With the looming threat of severe rain, the Tigers debated on whether to start the $3 million right-hander. Nevertheless, they did so as their parent club, the Detroit Tigers, held its collective breath.

In the end only two innings would be put in the books before storm clouds which resembled something apocalyptic in nature rolled in. When they did I, like my colleagues in the press box, wondered what purpose was served in trying to get this game in.

Luckily for Connecticut no harm was done to Manning even though he slipped on the mound a few times. The same can be said for Brooklyn as things looked rather bleak for them in the beginning. It would seem as though the pause in action helped them once they resumed play yesterday afternoon.

As for me this was only game one in what looks to be an adventurous season covering the New York Penn League. The good, the bad and the ugly will occur throughout the summer. After all, it’s baseball. For a couple of bonus kicks, you might as well throw in the strange, bizarre and the unusual.

If one was to believe the rain delay and subsequent game suspension didn’t do me any favors they’d be dead wrong. It gave me the chance to get to know my new colleagues at MCU Park and discuss the game. Clearly there will be plenty of this throughout the course of the season.