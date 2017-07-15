Cyclones Can't Shake Their Home Woes • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Jeremí Pérez Artiga

by Daniel Rivera

Brooklyn, NY – It wasn’t long ago that the Brooklyn Cyclones were an excellent team in the Class A New York- Penn League Short Season.

Six years removed from their last McNamara Division crown, the Cyclones currently sit dead last in the division at 6-18. By far, this is their worst start in franchise history. The home cooking still hasn’t been a good taste for they have not been able to defend their home turf over at MCU Park.

Last night the Cyclones looked to make a statement by attempting to take the opening game of a home set against the defending New York-Penn League Champion State College Spikes (14-10). The game kicked off a six-game homestand which will conclude next Wednesday against the Staten Island Yankees.

Early in the game it looked as if it would be a pitcher’s duel between starters Marty Anderson and Jonathan Mulford. However, it was for not as Anderson experienced some control issues from the top of the 2nd to top of the 4th inning as he managed to walk five batters, two of which he hit, while he towed the mound for Brooklyn.

The lefty would surrender up two runs in the 3rd inning — one of which was courtesy of a wild pitch. The substandard effort resulted in Anderson being yanked before the start of the 5th inning in favor of RHP Joe Napolitano.

“The guy who did the job for us the last time (Anderson) became a little wild tonight”, said the former Silver Slugger second baseman Alfonso of his starter. “It’s hard when you miss the pitches. Sometimes it happens.”

However, Napolitano fared no better as he hit the first batter he faced. To make things worse when SS Franklin Correa committed an error behind him on a ball hit by State College left fielder Bryce Denton which yielded yet another unearned run. This would add to the previously mentioned error stat.

When asked about the play Alfonso quipped, “I consider that not an error. That was a tough play. He tried to knock it down pretty much. But every time you make an error it’s hard. It’s not good for the pitching. It’s not good for the team. Nobody. Because after the errors runs score.”

Despite being down the Cyclones would show some grit in the bottom of the 5th inning striking for two runs against Mulford. The rally started with a bunt single by DH Dylan Snypes followed by a walk drawn LF Cecilio Aybar.

The first run of the game for Brooklyn would come courtesy of a double off the bat of Rasquin. The second run came when by CF Quinn Brodey was walked with the bases loaded. Mulford would finish evening with a line of 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER and 5 SO. He was solid but not over powering by any means in his outing.

The game would remain 3-2 until the top of the 9th inning when CF Scott Hurst’s RBI double in the top frame gave the Spikes all the insurance they would need. The Cyclones tried to make a comeback but State College prevailed to close out the contest for a 4-3 final.

If bright spots were to be found in this game the first to standout would be Rasquin who went 2-for-4, thus extending his hitting streak to 14 games. After the game, his manager reiterated the adage of consistent hitting guaranteeing playing time for the defensively challenged infielder.

The other silver lining would be the resolve of the Cyclones in playing a game after arriving in the New York City area at 5:30 am from finishing their road trip.

Before concluding his meeting with the press, Alfonso made it clear to the press how he was generally pleased with how competitive his players performed. He also indicated how important this current homestand and stressed he will make it known to his ball players.