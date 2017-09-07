DACA Information, Please Share... Thank You • Latino Sports

Resources on DACA
Announcement on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals: What We Know
Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights, September 5, 2017.
ACSBlog: Trump Rescinds DACA
Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia and Lorella Praeli, September 5, 2017.
Penn State President Eric Barron’s Statement on DACA Announcement
Penn State News, September 5, 2017.
FB Live DACA Announcement: What We Know
Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, September 5, 2017.
Frequently Asked Questions on the Rescission of DACA
Department of Homeland Security, September 5, 2017.
Memorandum on Rescission of DACA
Department of Homeland Security, September 5, 2017.
Jeff Sessions’ Letter Calling for End of DACA
Mahita Gajanan for Time, September 5, 2017.
Twitter Thread Coverage of Attorney General Press Conference
Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, September 5, 2017.
DHS Press Release
Rescission of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Department of Homeland Security, September 5, 2017.
VIDEO: Attorney General Announces Recission of DACA
New York Times, September 5, 2017.
Practice Advisory: Screening Potential DACA Requestors for Other Forms of Relief
Created by Patrick Taurel for the American Immigration Council, Sept. 1, 2017.
DACA Update: Five Things You Should Know
Fact sheet from the National Immigration Law Center and United We Dream, August 2017.
What Do I Need to Know if the DACA Program Ends?
Community Resources on DACA from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, August 2017.
NPR Talk on DACA
NPR, August 30, 2017.
DHS Reviewing Status of Obama’s Deferred-Action Program for Illegal Immigrants
Washington Post, August 24, 2017.
Letter on Legality of DACA
Medium, Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, August 13, 2017.
Statement from President Barron defending DACA
Penn State News, November 30, 2016.
ACS Webinar: Texas vs. the DREAMers, Again
ACS, August 24th, 2017.