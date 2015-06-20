Dan's Dugout: 3,000 Hit Club Gets New Member • Latino Sports

Most of the 29 members of the 3000 Hit Club, bedeviled by advancing age, struggled to scale the plateau.

Most hit singles, some of the infield variety, and retrieved the ball while they stood at first base.

Not so with four recent participants, including Alex Rodriguez Friday night.

By smashing a home run to right field against Tiger ace Justin Verlander, A-Rod became the third man to reach the 3,000-hit level with a home run.

Derek Jeter, the last man to make it before his fellow Yankee infielder, also homered for his 3000th, as did Wade Boggs, a former Yankee third baseman concluding his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Like Boggs, fellow Hall of Famer Paul Molitor also used a long hit to reach the magic number; the current manager of the Minnesota Twins remains the only man to leg out a three-base hit for No. 3000.

There wasn’t much drama connected to A-Rod’s shot. He connected in the first inning with two outs and no one on base, turning a 95 mph fastball into a hit that made history.

The hit put Rodriguez in select company — Cooperstown icons Hank Aaron and Willie Mays — as the only men with 3000 hits and 600 home runs. Aaron and Rodriguez stand alone with 3000 hits and 2000 runs batted in.

It’s only a footnote, soon to be forgotten, that the Yankees vexed Verlander with a tirade of hits en route to a 7-2 victory in the Bronx. Verlander yielded 10 hits and six runs in an uncharacteristic performance.

After the game, Rodriguez admitted that he thought his shining moment would never come.

Suspended all of 2014 for using performance-enhancing substances and attempting to hide the facts, he thought about retiring from the game. He reasoned that his age (he turns 40 on July 27) and the one-year layoff would be a formidable double whammy.

Most of the skeptics agreed, thinking that Rodriguez would stumble so badly during spring training in Tampa that he would hang up his spikes.

Instead, he proved to himself and his team that the year’s worth of rest apparently helped.

After entering this season with 654 home runs, he not only passed Willie Mays for third place on the lifetime list but joined another comeback candidate, Mark Teixeira, as the most dependable power sources in the Yankee lineup.

A two-time MVP whose resume also includes five home run crowns, the New York native has had personal peaks of 57 home runs (with Texas in 2002), 156 runs batted in (for the 2007 Yankees), and and a .321 batting average (2005 Yanks).

Powerfully built at 6’3″ and 225 pounds, A-Rod broke into the big leagues as a slugging shortstop for the Seattle Mariners. In his first full season, with the 1996 Seattle Mariners, he hit a league-best .358 with 54 doubles, 36 homers, and 123 runs batted in.

When or where he discovered steroids is anyone’s guess, although he hit 104 home runs over a two-year span that started with the 2003 Rangers — a team notorious for juicing (i.e. Jose Canseco, Juan Gonzalez, Pudge Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, John Rocker, and even manager Ron Washington all wore Texas uniforms).

With all the hoopla over his 3000th hit, perhaps the most pertinent comment was a fan’s sign that said,

“We forgive you, A-Rod.”

Certainly the fans who packed Yankee Stadium Friday night would agree wholeheartedly.

Voters for the Hall of Fame might not be so forgiving, however. Because they remain under suspicion, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Palmeiro have failed by wide margins in their bids for berths in the gallery of immortals. The same fate probably awaits Rodriguez.