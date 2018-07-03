Dan's Dugout: Aaron Who is Slugging Too • Latino Sports

NEW YORK – In a clubhouse full of Aarons, he hardly stands out.

But Aaron Hicks has seized the bull by the horns, especially over the last three days.

He hit three home runs for the Yankees against the arch-rival Red Sox Sunday, then connected again Tuesday with a first-inning drive against Sean Newcomb, arguably Atlanta’s best starting pitcher.

Aaron Judge, he gargantuan rightfielder whose 52 homers last year were a record for a rookie, is still connecting at a prodigious pace.

Aaron Boone, the rookie manager, is under a microscope after replacing Joe Girardi at the helm.

And Hank Aaron, who held the career home run record for 27 years, is still regarded as a god for breaking Babe Ruth’s long-standing mark.

Hicks, by comparison, is like the little kid who brings a letter that fell out of the postman’s bag.

All he wants is a little recognition.

The switch-hitting California native actually started spring training as the fifth outfielder on a team that had Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Brett Gardner ahead of him.

But Jacoby got hurt, allowing Boone to squeeze Hicks into the lineup when one of the two sluggers was serving as a designated hitter.

The plan worked perfectly, especially since Hicks does a decent job in the vast center field of Yankee Stadium.

He’s also good at leading off, which he has done 18 times this season. The Yankees have won all but four of those games.

Hicks not only homered from both sides of the plate Sunday for the second time in his career but became the first Yankee to connect three times in a game since Alex Rodriguez did it three years ago this month in Minnesota.

He had five extra-base hits in his last two games before hitting his 15th of the season – tying a career high set last year — in the Yankee first inning Tuesday. He’s even playing like the Yankee legend who wore his No. 31 previously, Dave Winfield.

Hicks, like most of his teammates, has found Yankee Stadium’s short right field to his liking. He’s now hit 27 of his 38 home runs as a Yankee on his home turf.

The 6’1″, 205-pound centerfielder came to the Yanks in an even-up trade for catcher John Ryan Murphy on November 11, 2015.

Needless to say, the Yankees got the best of that swap.