Dan's Dugout: Another Aaron Shows His Power • Latino Sports

BRONX, NY – The nickname is back. The Bronx Bombers are the Bronx Bombers again.

Consigned by most experts to fight with the Tampa Bay Rays at the bottom of the American League East, the New York Yankees have parlayed a youthful roster into a genuine contender.

Skeptics said it couldn’t be done, not with a patchwork pitching staff of untested or over-the-hill starters

and an uncertain bridge to a battle-tested bullpen anchored by flamethrowers Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman.

Plus the team lacked experience. Or so the soothsayers said.

If April serves as an accurate barometer, the 2017 Yankees are Judge, jury, and executioner.

They manhandle opponents with a potent lineup capable of overcoming 9-1 deficits with late-inning power surges, as their recent 14-11 win over Baltimore suggests.

But the big story is – literally – the Big Story.

Aaron Judge, a towering righthanded slugger who swatted his first four homers in a 27-game look last

season, suddenly became the second coming of Mickey Mantle after making the club this spring.

In fact, he joined Mantle as the only Yankees age 25 or younger to hit 10 home runs in the team’s first 23 games (the Hall of Famer had 11 in 1956).

With 20 RBI in April, he also joined Don Mattingly, now managing the Miami Marlins, as the only under-25 Yankees with so many runs batted in over the same 23-game stretch (Donnie Baseball had 22 in 1986).

Although Judge sometimes strikes out at an alarming pace, he also terrifies opposing pitchers. Unless they adjust, he figures to be a serious threat to Mark McGwire’s rookie record of 49 home runs.

Modest to a fault, Judge shrugs off comparisons to greats of the game.

“Sometimes the ball looks like a golf ball and sometimes it looks gigantic,” he said when a reporter for The New York Times asked for his secret. “It’s just baseball.”

Judge fanned in half of his first 84 at-bats but then went on a tear befitting his imposing size. Even Girardi, who’s had a long career as player and manager, was impressed.

“You kind of wonder what he’s going to do,” the manager said. “You don’t expect 10 home runs in a month from anybody. That would be 60 in a year.”

The team’s first-round amateur draft choice in 2013, Judge spent two full years in the minors before surfacing in 2016. He immediately gave the ballclub a harbinger of things to come when he homered in his first plate appearance – duplicating the feat of Tyler Austin, who did it immediately in front of him.

“He’s got a presence about him,” Girardi said. “He plays the game to win all the time.”

When standing next to the compact pilot, the pair look like Mutt and Jeff – almost matching the physical description of Babe Ruth and Miller Huggins.

Nobody is comparing Judge to Ruth just yet but there was once was a rightfielder named Aaron who was

a home run machine. And we’re not talking about Aaron Hicks, a switch-hitting journeyman whose playing time has been limited by the red-hot rookie.

Baseball history is filled with stories of freshmen who faded once the pitchers discovered their weaknesses. But the Yankees believe in the big guy who wears the highest number in team history.

No. 99 is already making memories – and creating hopes – for long-suffering Yankee fans.

Elsewhere in baseball:

Congratulations to Texas outfielder Carlos Gomez, who just hit for the cycle for the second time in his career . . .

Don’t trash Toronto without remembering that Josh Donaldson, Troy Tulowitzki, Aaron Sanchez, and J.A. Happ have spent long stretches of the young season on the disabled list . . .

With Ryan Zimmerman at first and ex-Met Daniel Murphy at second, does any team have a more productive right side of the infield than the Washington Nationals? . . .

Will we still be hearing the names Jeremy Hazelbaker (Diamondbacks), Cesar Hernandez (Phillies), and J.T. Realmuto (Marlins) in September? . . .

The buoyancy of the Boston Red Sox is reflected in the team’s survival without star southpaw David Price . . .

Suddenly this summer, Tampa Bay has an outfield that is the talk of the major leagues . . .

If Freddie Freeman isn’t elected the starting first baseman for the National League All-Stars, an investigation may be warranted . . .

Even with Jose Reyes showing strong signs of a revival at the plate, the New York Mets rank near the

bottom of the NL in batting average . . .

Don’t look now but the Yankees have the tallest and shortest position players in the majors: outfielder Aaron Judge (6’7″) and infielder Ronald Torreyes (5’5″) . . .

The problem with fans voting for All-Star lineups is that they shouldn’t – especially with teams pushing selection of hometown favorites rather than the most deserving players at each position.