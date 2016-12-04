Dan's Dugout: Atlanta Architect Sweeps Ballots • Latino Sports

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – Unlike Donald Trump, John Schuerholz had no dissenting votes when he stood for election.

The long-time general manager, now vice chairman of the Atlanta Braves, was the only man elected unanimously to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Modern Era Veterans Committee.

Like manager Bobby Cox, with whom he teamed for a record 14-year divisional title run, Schuerholz swept the 16-man electorate.

Former Commissioner Bud Selig, also elected Sunday, got 15 yay votes and one nay.

Former managers Lou Piniella and Davey Johnson did not receive

the required 75 per cent (12 votes). Neither did the late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, rejected for the third time, or former players Harold Baines, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser, or Mark McGwire.

Schuerholz, the first general manager to win world championships in both leagues, and Selig, whose 23-year reign was both innovative and controversial, will be inducted at Cooperstown July 30, along with anyone chosen by the Baseball Writers Association of America. That vote will be announced Jan. 18.

The Schuerholz victory follows the recent Hall of Fame enshrinements of pitchers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, and John Smoltz, all chosen on the first ballot by the writers, and Cox, who managed in the majors for 29 years.

Together, Schuerholz and Cox won five pennants and a world championship from 1991-2005.

Most of those Braves teams were led by Chipper Jones, a one-time National League MVP who is virtually certain to join the team’s Cooperstown contingent in 2018, the first time he is eligible.

Selig’s resume includes expansion of leagues and playoffs and the introduction of three-division play, the wild-card, the second wild-card, and interleague play.

But he created controversy by taking a hard-line approach to labor negotiations that resulted in cancellation of the 1994 postseason and a 232-day player strike. He is also accused of turning a blind eye to rampant player steroid abuse that tainted baseball history – especially with regard to the single-season and career home run records.

Also under Selig, the creation of two 15-team leagues meant that teams within divisions no longer played the same opponents equal numbers of games.

Meetings musings:

Hoping to bring back former favorite Matt Holliday, the Rockies

were disappointed that the slugger signed a one-year contract with the Yankees . . .

Minnesota figures to get a haul for homer-hitting second baseman Brian Dozier . . .

The Chris Sale sale talks continue, with the prospect-rich Atlanta Braves the likely front-runners for the 27-year-old lefthander . . .

The unexpected free agency of Wellington Castro figures to drive down the top-drawer demands of veteran catchers Wilson Ramos and Matt Wieters . . .

Lobbies at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort are buzzing with suggestions that the 2018 winter meetings in Las Vegas will be the most lucrative in history because of the caliber of players likely to be involved.