Dan's Dugout: Baseball World Converges Again • Latino Sports

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Guess who’s coming to dinner?

The whole immediate baseball world, for starters.

At least 55 of the 73 living members of the Baseball Hall of Fame will be attending the 2017 induction ceremonies Sunday, with another 50 noteworthy names from the sport watching from the crowd.

Bobby Doerr, at 99 the oldest living member, won’t be here but Hank Aaron and Sandy Koufax, old rivals from the ‘60s, will.

Bob Costas, the best living baseball broadcaster, will be in the crowd, along with people like Moises Alou, Enos Cabell, and Dodgers president Stan Kasten.

Lots of general managers and executives are coming too, even though they will keep one eye on the trade deadline, which comes up Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. EDT.

Don’t look for Willie Mays or Willie McCovey, both too frail to attend, but do expect Rod Carew, proud to show off his recovery from a recent heart transplant.

Bobby Cox, Joe Torre, and Tony LaRussa, managers who belonged to the Cooperstown Class of ‘14, are here, along with Jim Leyland, who had success for several different teams but may never reach the hallowed halls of the Hall of Fame.

Pete Rose will be here too – as part of the cerebrity crowd selling autographs on carefully-arranged tables on Main Street Saturday.

John Rocker and Denny McLain, others who ran afoul of the baseball establishment, will mingle on Main Street with the likes of Dale Muphy, a two-time Most Valuable Player who should be in the Hall but isn’t.

Festivities for both Saturday and Sunday are heavily dependent upon the weather, which promises to be pleasant in this often-unpredictable Central New York hamlet.

Induction ceremonies Sunday are free, with a crowd of at least 50,000 expected to see former players Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Pudge Rodriguez plus former executives John Schuerholz and Bud Selig. The date, July 30, just happens to be Selig’s birthday.

Elsewhere in baseball:

Who says the ball isn’t juiced? The Miami Marlins topped Texas by a 22-10 score Wednesday and the Washington Nationals tied a record with four consecutive home runs Thursday . . .

Yu Darvish, the victim of the Miami ambush, might have pitched his last game for Texas, which is trying to trade him before he can test the waters of free agency . . .

The preseason favorite for National League Rookie of the Year, Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, found himself back in Triple-A this week after failing to hit.