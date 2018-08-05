Dan's Dugout: Braves Outlast Mets in See-Saw Marathon • Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY – On a steamy Sunday afternoon that short-circuited the table-setters atop the Atlanta lineup, it took a veteran to win an extra-inning thriller for the Braves at CitiField.

Nick Markakis lofted a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning, scoring the final run of a 5-4 game that generated a balk, a home run that tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, and the first home run ever hit by veteran pitcher Julio Teheran.

The Mets, unable to use the injured Steven Matz, got unexpected good results from substitute starter Corey Oswalt, who pitched into the eighth. But he left after yielding a two-run homer to Ender Inciarte, who is much more identified with the stolen base than the long ball.

That shot tied the game, 3-3, and set the stage for Atlanta to forge ahead in the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Ronald Acuna, Jr.

Until that point, neither Acuna nor close friend Ozzie Albies, who follows him in the lineup, had done anything to distinguish themselves in the four-game series against the Mets.

Even Freddie Freeman, who fanned twice Sunday, was relatively tame, especially considering his established reputation as a Mets killer.

Both Freeman and Markakis are on pace for 200-hit seasons, an extreme rarity for teammates, and are also in contention for the National League batting title.

Markakis, a first-time All-Star in his 14th season, showed Sunday why the fans gave him the mos votes of any NL outfielder. He collected four hits, including the game-winner, while most of his teammates struggled.

At the time of Teheran’s homer, the Braves had been held scoreless by the Mets for 17 consecutive innings.

Atlanta started pecking away after that, finishing the game with a dozen hits while keeping one eye on the scoreboard. The Braves began the day 1½ games behind Philadelphia in the National League East.

After a much-needed off day Monday, Atlanta plays a doubleheader against the always-dangerous Nationals in Washington on Tuesday.