Dan's Dugout: Cano's Clout Wins It In Ten • Latino Sports

MIAMI – Who knew?

In the aftermath of Monday’s Home Run Derby, when eight sluggers put on a parade of power, the 88th All-Star Game proved to be a dud.

Until the tenth inning, anyway.

That’s when Robinson Cano, added to the American League squad only as an injury replacement, slapped a line-drive home run to right to lead off the inning against Wade Davis, the only player from the World Champion Chicago Cubs.

That’s all the AL needed fo a 2-1 win that notched the leagues at 43-43, with two ties, in All-Star play. The Junior Circuit has now won five times in a row.

It almost ended the game in regulation time.

In the ninth, the American League got a runner to third before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out the side, keeping the score even. Then the Senior Circuit tried for a walkoff win.

Two walks and a fly ball advanced a runner to third base against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel but he fanned Michael Conforto to send the game into overtime.

The game, played at five-year Marlins Park, was the first to be played in Florida.

Paid attendance was 37,188 but the game was a sell-out.

All-Star items:

AL starter Chris Sale (Red Sox) worked two scoreless innings to open the game . . .

Carlos Martinez (Cardinals) paid tribute to the late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez when he entered the game in the fifth . . .

Washington rightfielder Bryce Harper made the defensive play of the night.