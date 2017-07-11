 Dan's Dugout: Cano's Clout Wins It In Ten • Latino Sports

Baseball

Dan’s Dugout: Cano’s Clout Wins It In Ten

By

on

MIAMI – Who knew?

In the aftermath of Monday’s Home Run Derby, when eight sluggers put on a parade of power, the 88th All-Star Game proved to be a dud.

Until the tenth inning, anyway.

Robinson Cano's homer won the All-Star Game in 10 innings

Robinson Cano’s homer won the All-Star Game in 10 innings

That’s when Robinson Cano, added to the American League squad only as an injury replacement, slapped a line-drive home run to right to lead off the inning against Wade Davis, the only player from the World Champion Chicago Cubs.

That’s all the AL needed fo a 2-1 win that notched the leagues at 43-43, with two ties, in All-Star play. The Junior Circuit has now won five times in a row.

It almost ended the game in regulation time.

In the ninth, the American League got a runner to third before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out the side, keeping the score even. Then the Senior Circuit tried for a walkoff win.

Craig Kimbrel is giving the Bosox airtight relief

Craig Kimbrel is giving the Bosox airtight relief

Two walks and a fly ball advanced a runner to third base against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel but he fanned Michael Conforto to send the game into overtime.

The game, played at five-year Marlins Park, was the first to be played in Florida.

Paid attendance was 37,188 but the game was a sell-out.

All-Star items:

AL starter Chris Sale (Red Sox) worked two scoreless innings to open the game . . .

Carlos Martinez (Cardinals) paid tribute to the late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez when he entered the game in the fifth . . .

Washington rightfielder Bryce Harper made the defensive play of the night.

Related Items

About Dan Schlossberg

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ has produced 35 baseball books, including autobiographies of Ron Blomberg, Al Clark, and Milo Hamilton. Also a broadcaster, he is the host and executive producer of Braves Banter and Travel Itch Radio and a contributor to Sirius XM.

Recommended for you