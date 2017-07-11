Dan's Dugout: Cano's Clout Wins It In Ten • Latino Sports

MIAMI – Who knew?
In the aftermath of Monday’s Home Run Derby, when eight sluggers put on a parade of power, the 88th All-Star Game proved to be a dud.
Until the tenth inning, anyway.
That’s when Robinson Cano, added to the American League squad only as an injury replacement, slapped a line-drive home run to right to lead off the inning against Wade Davis, the only player from the World Champion Chicago Cubs.
That’s all the AL needed fo a 2-1 win that notched the leagues at 43-43, with two ties, in All-Star play. The Junior Circuit has now won five times in a row.
It almost ended the game in regulation time.
In the ninth, the American League got a runner to third before Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out the side, keeping the score even. Then the Senior Circuit tried for a walkoff win.
Two walks and a fly ball advanced a runner to third base against Boston closer Craig Kimbrel but he fanned Michael Conforto to send the game into overtime.
The game, played at five-year Marlins Park, was the first to be played in Florida.
Paid attendance was 37,188 but the game was a sell-out.
All-Star items:
AL starter Chris Sale (Red Sox) worked two scoreless innings to open the game . . .
Carlos Martinez (Cardinals) paid tribute to the late Marlins ace Jose Fernandez when he entered the game in the fifth . . .
Washington rightfielder Bryce Harper made the defensive play of the night.