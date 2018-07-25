Dan's Dugout: Cespedes Surgery Seals Mets Coffin • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

As if the New York Mets weren’t already dead, the long-time loss of star slugger Yoenis Cespedes just adds another nail to the coffin.

The team announced Wednesday that the 32-year-old outfielder would have double heel surgery that will keep him sidelined well into the 2019 season. Healing time is estimated at 10 months.

He’s owed $58 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons.

The oft-injured powerhouse, who hammered 35 home runs as recently as three years ago, had hit 154 home runs, plus three more in postseason play, entering this season.

But he spent long stretches on the disabled list with hip, leg, and lower-body injuries apparently related to the calcification that showed up in MRIs of both heels.

For the Mets, losing their best hitter is the latest blow in a long series of medical issues that have sidelined third baseman and team captain David Wright (spinal stenosis), catcher Travis d’Arnaud (elbow surgery), centerfielder Juan Lagares (toe), rightfielder Jay Bruce (hip), third baseman Todd Frazier (hamstring, muscle pull), and star pitcher Noah Syndergaard (finger and foot & mouth disease).

Even general manager Sandy Alderson went down. A recurrence of cancer prompted him to take a leave of absence, entrusting GM duties to a troika that includes former general manager Omar Minaya. All report to the father-and-son ownership team of Fred and Jeff Wilpon.

While the crosstown Yankees load up on players for the stretch drive of the American League pennant race, the Mets are just trying to find 25 men healthy enough to play.

They are also trying to stay out of last place in the National League East, a division multiple pundits predicted they would win this year.

As if their physical woes didn’t give them enough headaches, the team has tried its best to quell trade rumors revolving around Jacob deGrom, the only Mets representative in the 2018 All-Star Game. The owner of the best earned run average in the majors, deGrom has said several times that he is tired of the losing atmosphere.

The Cespedes injury makes it more likely that deGrom will be traded before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. If the Mets can get a package of majors-ready players, including a healthy outfielder who can swing a bat, a half-dozen contenders could create enticing packages.