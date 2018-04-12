Dan's Dugout: Elvis Has Left the Building • Latino Sports

There goes the season. The Texas Rangers, already floundering after a 4-10 start, suffered a mortal blow Wednesday when star shortstop Elvis Andrus broke his elbow when hit by a pitch late in a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

With no ready replacement, the club will probably shift Jurickson Profar to short and hope for a miracle. But Andrus broke his throwing elbow – an injury certain to land him on the disabled list for the first time in his career. He could have a long stay, depending upon the extent of the injury and success of the surgery that is certain to follow.

Andrus, 29, was one of few Rangers performing well. Maintaining the momentum of his stellar 2017 campaign, the Venezuelan infielder was hitting .327 with two home runs and three doubles in his first 61 trips to the plate.

He now joins a crowded Ranger disabled list also occupied by Delino DeShields, Rougned Odor, and Doug Fister.

Andrus has an opt-out clause in his eight-year, $120 million deal that would have allowed him to test free agency this fall but the elbow injury sharply reduces his value. He has $58 million guaranteed from the Rangers over the next four years and would be foolish to look elsewhere.

At this point, Texas would be thrilled to have him back for the second half of the season – if at all. The 6-foot, 200-pound righthanded hitter was originally signed by the Atlanta Braves in the 2008 Mark Teixeira deal.

His best year with the bat was 2017, when he hit .297 with 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He was an American League All-Star twice.

Elsewhere in baseball: Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is the only player since the advent of the Lively Ball to fan five times in a game while going hitless in the same season – and he did it within a one-week span . . .

Video replay may have reduced the number of umpire-manager confrontations but has not reduced the number of team brawls . . .

Shohei Ohtani’s showing as both pitcher and hitter for the Angels proves once again how meaningless spring training performances are . . .

New York Mets rookie manager Mickey Callaway has presided over a 10-1 start that is best in the club’s history . . .

Look for the Atlanta Braves to recall five-tools outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the top prospect in the minors, this weekend . . .

Managers already on the hot seat include Gabe Kapler (Phillies), Bryan Price (Reds), and Kevin Cash (Rays).