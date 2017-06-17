Dan's Dugout: Fenway Park Writers Series Hits Home Run • Latino Sports

BOSTON – The Red Sox, always known for their creativity, have hit a home run with an off-the-diamond literary series.

The Great Fenway Park Writers Series heard from ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian several times last year and from this reporter this week. But it has also attracted authors far beyond the baseball world.

In May, for example, more than 100 people bought tickets to hear Maureen Dowd, the flaming redhead whose no-holds-barred columns for The New York Times also generate sparks.

Her book, included in the price of a ticket, is called The Year of Voting Dangerously.

For attendees, the idea is to rub elbows with a visiting author, share a meal, ask questions, and obtain a treasured autograph from someone they admire.

Kurkjian’s book, published last year, was called I’m Fascinated by Sacrifice Flies.

Created by George Mitrovich, an 82-year-old San Diego resident who loves both baseball and all things literary, the Fenway Park Writers Series is supported and promoted by the Red Sox.

It has held events everywhere from the All-Star Game to the shadows of the venerable Boston ballpark. The latest, last Thursday, was the brand-new Marriott Residence Inn, just two blocks from the legendary Yawkey Way edifice.

The Red Sox sent over a banner and two employees to make sure everything went perfectly. It did.

Readers of Latino Sports would be wise to do a Google search for The Great Fenway Park Writers Series. Information can be found on past and present events and their location.

Living in or around Boston helps but the events are so notable that they draw visitors from all six New England states and points south, ranging all the way to New York and New Jersey.

The Back Bay Amtrak station is only a mile away, making access easy for Maureen Dowd and other guests from the New York metro area.

Expanding the horizons of baseball beyond the white lines is a great idea that would have legs if other clubs followed the Red Sox model.

Along with New York, San Francisco, and Seattle, Boston is one of the most literate and author-friendly towns in the country. The series often features a dinner and a game at Fenway, although lunch events have also been held.

Larry Cancro, a Red Sox senior executive for more than 40 years, is the team’s primary point man in promoting the series, working in concert with Boston area attorney Donna Cohen.

Elsewhere in baseball:

Good to see the annual Congressional baseball game drew a record 25,000 fans to Nationals Park in the wake of the shootings at the Republican practice two days earlier . . .

Speaking of attendance, was that a typo or did the Miami Marlins actually drew 1,500 fans to a game last week? . . .

Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco’s star southpaw, is certain to miss the All-Star Game as his shoulder heals slowly from a spring dirt bike mishap . . .

The Red Sox regret trading third baseman Travis Shaw, a potential All-Star now with Milwaukee, for injured reliever Tyler Thornburg . . .

With all their pitching maladies, might the Mets bring back former starters Dillon Gee, just designed for assignment by Kansas City, and Bartolo Colon, a major bust with the Braves? . . .

Minnesota’s spot at the top of the AL Central will be in jeopardy if its awful bullpen doesn’t get better in a hurry . . .

Someone surely can use third baseman Trevor Plouffe, just designated for assignment by the Oakland A’s after limping to a .214 start . . .

Erstwhile Atlanta ace Jair Jurrjens, out of the majors since 2014, jeopardized his return bid by failing a drug test and incurring an 80-game suspension from the Dodgers’ AAA team . . .

CC Sabathia’s streaky season continued when he landed on the Yankees’ disabled list . . .

The Mets won’t win anything this year but are virtually certain to lead the majors in injuries now that Matt Harvey, Neil Walker, Juan Lagares, and Asdrubel Cabrera have joined Jeurys Familia and Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list . . .

Among those picked in last week’s amateur draft was the son of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine. He’s a lefty with good control and a great changeup. Sound familiar?