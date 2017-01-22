Dan's Dugout: Former Ump Praises Pudge • Latino Sports

Al Clark, a major-league umpire from 1976-2001, stood behind hundreds of different catchers when he worked the plate. The outspoken New Jersey native calls Ivan Rodriguez the best of the bunch.

“Pudge was the Best catcher I ever worked behind,” said Clark of the newly-minted

Hall of Famer. “For years, folks asked me to compare him to Johnny Bench. I told them they had it backwards — I worked behind Bench also and although Bench is certainly deserving, Rodriguez, in my opinion, was the better receiver WITH the better arm.

“Other solid reasons I consider him the best are: he ‘balled’ himself, his body, to make himself a terrific target for his pitchers; his quick release made his cannon arm tremendously lethal (much more so then counterparts); and he was possibly, certainly top-echelon, the best of field generals during any and all games. He always knew how ‘good’ his pitchers were on a particular day and moved the defense accordingly.”

Rodriguez, the first Puerto Rican to reach Cooperstown on the first ballot, also had other attributes, according to Clark.

“As a competitor, he was relentless, as evidenced by his will to win and focus — having been ejected quite a few times because he ‘thought’ he was wronged by an umpire’s decision,” said Clark, whose 2014 autobiography was named Called Out But Safe: a Baseball Umpire’s Journey.

“Pudge was always a professional, always (or mostly) playing today’s game today and seldom holding ‘grudges’ past that day’s game.

“He was probably not the best hitting catcher ever, but certainly sprayed the ball left, right and up the middle, with a bit of power, but always at bat with a plan to help his club win. I agree with (Tim) Raines, who said of his own election last week ‘The writers finally got it right.’”

“My criteria for a player’s consideration for Hall election should be that ‘he made a difference in the era that he played’. I believe both Raines and Rodriguez certainly did.”

Rodriguez, along with Johnny Bench the only catchers chosen on the first ballot, will sport the Texas logo on his Cooperstown plaque. Bagwell, who spent his entire career with the Astros, will represent the same state, while Raines will join Gary Carter and Andre Dawson as Expos, even though the Montreal franchise has become the Washington Nationals.

Raines, Rodriguez, Jeff Bagwell, and Veterans Committee choices John Schuerholz and Allan H. (Bud) Selig will be inducted July 30, swelling the Hall of Fame roster to 317. Of those, 17 have been elected in the last four years, the most living electees since the same number were chosen over the four-year span from 1972-75. The record for living electees picked over the same period remains at 19 (1969-72).