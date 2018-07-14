Dan's Dugout: Future Stars Performers Often Promoted Quickly • Latino Sports

WASHINGTON – Many of the players who appear in the All-Star Futures Game Sunday will be big-leaguers before the end of this season. And some of them may be major-league All-Stars next season.

A year ago, the United States squad defeated the World team, 7-6, but nearly squandered an early 7-0 lead. The team of international stars had the tying run on base when the game, played in Miami the day before the 2017 All-Star Game, ended.

Names that were unfamiliar to most fans last year are more recognizable now.

Rhys Hoskins, then a first baseman, surfaced in Philadelphia late last summer and put on a power display that cemented his spot on the varsity. He’s now the regular leftfielder, since the Phils signed veteran first baseman Carlos Santana as a free agent.

The Phillies also promoted Futures Game infielder Scott Kingery, who has played multiple spots in his 2018 rookie campaign.

The World got a lead-off single in the second from Rafael Devers, now the regular third baseman for the Red Sox, but did not score.

Yoan Moncada, now playing for the Chicago White Sox, and Canadian-born Mike Soroka, who made several impressive starts for the Atlanta Braves before suffering shoulder problems, also saw action for the World team.

So did Tomas Nido, who had a cup of coffee with the Mets.

One of the big hits delivered for the U.S. team came from Lewis Brinson, now playing center field for the Miami Marlins. He plated a pair of runs with a double, then scored on another two-bagger by Derek Fisher, now with the Houston Astros.

The United States team also included recently-promoted Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, Rockies first baseman Ryan McMahon, and Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Other World players who jumped to the majors since last year’s game are outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. (Braves), shortstop Amed Rosario (Mets).

The 2018 Futures Game, to be played at steamy Nationals Park two days before the 89th All-Star Game, will be followed by a celebrity softball game featuring politicians, celebrities, and retired ballplayers.