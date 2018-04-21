Dan's Dugout: Get Signed Book for Father's Day • Latino Sports

Finding a Father’s Day gift is never easy – especially for those who want to find something personal rather than another tie certain to get lost in the closet.

There’s nothing more personal than a baseball book autographed by the author, especially when that author has a 50-year track record of covering the game.

With an eye toward June 17, when Father’s Day hits the 2018 calendar, there’s a way to make that happen.

As author of 38 books, I’ll be making several signings and appearances up and down the East Coast over the next eight weeks. I’ll sign my biggest and newest book, The New Baseball Bible, as well as When the Braves Ruled the Diamond, a hardcover history with renewed significance now that Chipper Jones is entering Cooperstown.

In alphabetical order, here’s where and when:

ATLANTA – On Saturday, June 16, the day before Father’s Day, will be signing at Posman Books, on Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, from 12-2 and after the game at Murph’s, a baseball burger spot that bears the name of two-time MVP Dale Murphy, adjecent to Sun Trust Park.

BOSTON – Cap Memorial Day weekend by coming to Boston for the year’s only meeting of the two clubs that originated in The Hub. I’ll be doing a Happy Hour signing on Saturday, May 26, at the Marriott Residence Inn Fenway, less than two blocks from the historic ballpark. Will be right off the lobby so outsiders are welcome as well as hotel guests.

HOBOKEN – The real birthplace of baseball, as well as Frank Sinatra’s hometown, is a perfect place for a baseball talk with a sense of humor. So stop by the Hoboken Public Library for my Saturday, April 28 talk entitled “You Can’t Make This Up.” It will be a day of laughter and irony, with a few Yogi Berra stories and a lot of others not nearly as familiar. Getting there is easy, as the town is compact at one square mile and easily accessible via train, bus, or ferry. Hours of the talk are noon-2.

OTHER SIGNINGS – Additional signings and appearances, including several in July, will be announced later.

POSTAL SERVICE – Anyone who wants to order a book can start the ball rolling by contacting this columnist by e.mail [[email protected]] or Twitter [@braves1].

Both The New Baseball Bible and When the Braves Ruled the Diamond carry special 2018 prices of $20.