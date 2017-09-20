Dan's Dugout: Giants are Midgets in Power Department • Latino Sports

Before Barry Bonds gets any more votes for the Hall of Fame, voters should take another look at his single-season and lifetime home run records.

Both are so obviously skewed that it looks like Russian hackers got hold of the Baseball Encyclopedia.

AT&T Park is not only the most difficult home run target in the majors but even more difficult for lefthanded hitters.

Bonds, who hit lefthanded, reached 50 home runs in his career just once. That was the season he hit 73, shattering Mark McGwire’s short-lived mark and finishing well ahead of the Roger Maris record of 61 that many historians concede is the true standard.

An erstwhile leadoff man who had five 30/30 seasons, Bonds went on to hit 762 home runs, erasing Hank Aaron’s “clean” total of 755 and distorting baseball history again.

Although Bonds was never convicted – mainly because trainer Greg Anderson refused to testify against him – his inflated total is artificial. Even the electoral college agrees.

But if anyone wants the real proof of the pudding, look at the puny home runs totals this year’s Giants have produced. They’re less likely to hit a home run than Donald Trump is to win another election.

Consider the fact that J.D. Martinez, who joined the Arizona Diamondbacks less than 60 days ago, has more home runs (24) during that span than any San Franciscan. In fact, he has double the number of home runs than any Giant not named Brandon Crawford.

Aaron Judge alone has more home runs this season than the entire San Francisco roster has hit at home.

The Giants are also midgets on the road, where they rank next-to-last in road home runs. Of the 20-homer hitters in the bigs this season, some (like Judge) are giants. But none are Giants, who are actually midgets with no right to wear that name on their chests.

No wonder they’re Worst in the West. They’d be Least in the East too – or almost anywhere else they wound up.

This once-proud franchise, with three world championships from 2010-14, will be scouring the trade and free-agent markets for sluggers this winter. It wouldn’t hurt to move in the fences too – or maybe bring back Bonds, Will Clark, and Darrell Evans. Even though age has encroached on that crew, they’re still better than the guys who succeeded them.